 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old dies after Saturday morning shooting
0 comments

18-year-old dies after Saturday morning shooting

Omaha police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old man.

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting at Levi Carter Park at 3:10 a.m., according to the Omaha Police Department. At the scene, officers found a victim, 18-year-old Travell Mountain.

Mountain was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police. He succumbed to his injuries and died Saturday afternoon.

The Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting. Police urge anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert