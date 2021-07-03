18-year-old dies after Saturday morning shooting

Omaha police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that claimed the life of an 18-year-old man.

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting at Levi Carter Park at 3:10 a.m., according to the Omaha Police Department. At the scene, officers found a victim, 18-year-old Travell Mountain.

Mountain was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police. He succumbed to his injuries and died Saturday afternoon.

The Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting. Police urge anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

