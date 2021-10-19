18-year-old dies following shooting near 39th and Pratt

An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital Monday night after being wounded in a shooting near 39th and Pratt Streets.

KorVanta Hill was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with lifesaving measures in progress, a police spokesman said.

Officers were called to 39th and Pratt after a ShotSpotter gunshot-activation alert went out at 8:10 p.m.

Pratt is halfway between Maple Street and Ames Avenue.

Hill was found down on the sidewalk. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Hill last was enrolled at Omaha Burke High School during the summer of 2020, an Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The 18-year-old is the eighth teen to be slain in Omaha in 2021. The homicide is the city's 25th of the year.

Anyone with information about what happened may contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

