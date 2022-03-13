 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

18-year-old dies in shooting in southwest Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

A teenager died after a shooting Saturday night in southwest Omaha.

Tanner Ferrell, 18, was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died from his injuries.

Officers responded at about 10:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 6516 S. 161st Ave.

The incident is under investigation, but officials believe the act to be a homicide.

Anyone with information may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, at www.p3tips.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert