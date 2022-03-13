18-year-old dies in shooting in southwest Omaha

A teenager died after a shooting Saturday night in southwest Omaha.
Tanner Ferrell, 18, was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died from his injuries.
Officers responded at about 10:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 6516 S. 161st Ave.
The incident is under investigation, but officials believe the act to be a homicide.
Anyone with information may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, at www.p3tips.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.