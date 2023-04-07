An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot Thursday afternoon.

Omaha police responded to a report of a shooting near 32nd and Lake Streets at 3:53 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release. They found multiple shell casings in the area.

During the investigation, which remains ongoing, police were notified that the injured 18-year-old had been taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to a shooting arrest.