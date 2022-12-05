18-year-old Omaha man arrested in connection with slaying of 19-year-old

An 18-year-old Omaha man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 19-year-old man.

Kevin Thornton has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon (gun) to commit a felony and attempted robbery in the death of Sincere Brooks.

Brooks was shot at a house near 49th and Miami Streets on the afternoon of Nov. 16. Police had been called to the house after people reported gunshots in the area.

Omaha Fire Department medics declared Brooks dead at the scene.

An Omaha police spokesman said Thornton was arrested Thursday in connection with other alleged crimes.

Brooks graduated from Millard South in 2021 and played football for the Patriots.