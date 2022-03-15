18-year-old Omahan charged with manslaughter in death of Ralston High senior

The 18-year-old Omahan who fatally shot his 18-year-old friend Saturday night has been charged with manslaughter, the Douglas County attorney said Tuesday.

Blake W. Miller, a Millard West High School senior, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday afternoon in the death of Tanner Farrell, a Ralston High School senior. Farrell had transferred last summer from Millard West to Ralston. Miller is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

Don Kleine said Miller, who was with friends at his house, pulled out his .22-caliber rifle and pointed it at Farrell. Miller pulled the trigger, thinking it was unloaded, and shot Farrell in the chest, Kleine said.

“It just shows you what can happen when somebody who doesn’t apparently know what they’re doing is handling a firearm in an inappropriate manner, and we see the results,” Kleine said. “It’s tragic. And it should bother everyone.”

Kleine said Miller, Farrell and two others — all friends — were in the home drinking beer. Miller’s parents were not home, he said. Miller decided he wanted to show off the rifle and was "fooling around" handling the gun, Kleine said, calling it "horseplay."

One of the teens called parents to come right away as another called 911. Miller got on the phone and said that he had accidentally shot his friend, Kleine said.

Kleine said the manslaughter charge indicates that Miller unintentionally killed Farrell as he committed an unlawful act, which was pointing the gun at another person. This was not a true accidental shooting, such as when a hunter drops a gun and it fires, Kleine said.

"This is so reckless in nature by pointing a gun at an individual and pulling the trigger that it fits the definition of manslaughter," Kleine said. "It's horrible. It's terrifying. It's frustrating. You have a young life that's a person who, from what I've heard, is a good person. And on the other side of it, you have an individual who killed a friend."

A manslaughter charge carries up to 20 years in prison.

Farrell's parents, Tiffany and Jason Farrell, said in a statement Tuesday that their son and Miller have been best friends for years.

"We are deeply saddened by the news that (the manslaughter charge has) been filed," they said. "We love Blake as one of our own. We want Blake and his family to know we are here and in support of them all."

Kleine said that Miller must be held accountable and responsible for his actions. Miller's parents were unable to be reached Tuesday.

Omaha police still are looking into whether the gun was lawfully registered and who had ownership of it, Kleine said. The gun belonged either to Miller or a family member, and Miller had used it for target practice about a month ago, Kleine said.

Kleine said he chose to charge Miller as an adult because of his age — Miller will turn 19 in September, when juvenile court jurisdiction no longer applies.

In February 2020, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot by his then-14-year-old friend who was cleaning a 9 mm handgun. Kleine said at the time that Jesus Jimenez Solis did not intend to kill his friend, Sylas Lieb, and charged Jimenez Solis with manslaughter in juvenile court.

The teens had been smoking marijuana and were in Jimenez Solis' bedroom.

Jimenez Solis "admitted" to the manslaughter charge, which equates to a guilty plea in adult court, and was sentenced in May 2020 to indefinite probation. Juvenile court can legally preside over teens until they turn 19.

Lieb's death was recorded in Omaha police records as a negligent death and was not counted in the year's 37 criminal homicides.

Kleine said he chose to charge Jimenez Solis in juvenile court because of his age and the circumstances of the shooting.

Farrell had transferred to Ralston for athletic opportunities his senior year and played with the school's Legion baseball team last summer as first baseman and in the outfield.

Ralston baseball coach Tom Cooper said Farrell started the first game and never sat the bench.

"He never gave me a reason to take him out of the lineup," Cooper said. "He showed up every day with the same attitude that wasn't too high or too low — super consistent."

Farrell was preparing to play first base and hit third in the batting order this season. Now the team plans to bring his No. 6 jersey to every game, along with other soon-to-be-planned tributes.

The start of the high school baseball season is Thursday, the day of Farrell's funeral. Ralston was scheduled to play Omaha Gross that afternoon, but the game will be postponed.

The team went bowling Saturday afternoon. Farrell told others he wasn't that good of a bowler, but he ended up doing better than everyone and was given a gold-painted plastic bowling pin as the "Ralston Baseball Top Bowler."

That night, Cooper got the phone call "nobody wants" and went to the hospital to be with the Farrell family. He called a meeting on Sunday morning with the baseball team to share the news of Farrell's death.

"It was the worst day of my 20-year coaching career, having to tell them. The kids were devastated. There were a lot of tears," he said. "We probably sat in silence for a good 15-20 minutes. It's such a shock and nobody knows what to say."

Cooper, in his fifth season as Ralston's head coach, canceled Monday's practice and just opened up the field for players who wanted to come. Some played catch, others talked and a handful didn't go. A few parents brought hot dogs and hamburgers for the boys.

Tuesday was the first official practice since Farrell's death. Cooper said he's grateful for the baseball community and has received condolences from coaches throughout Class B.

"We're just navigating through it," he said. "It's definitely going to be a long, emotional season."

