 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
18-year-old Omahan sentenced in connection with Sarpy County homicide
0 comments

18-year-old Omahan sentenced in connection with Sarpy County homicide

An 18-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to up to 29 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and two other felonies stemming from a 2019 murder. 

Armando Acosta

Armando Acosta

Armando J. Acosta was sentenced in Sarpy County District Court to four to 12 years for conspiracy to commit robbery and four to 12 years for committing robbery. The sentences will be served at the same time. He also was sentenced to five years for use of a firearm to commit a felony to be served after the initial sentence. 

Prosecutors dismissed charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aiding and abetting in the fatal shooting of Randy Gardin Ramos, 24, on Dec. 27, 2019. 

Under state sentencing guidelines, which generally cut sentence in half, Acosta likely will spend at least seven years in prison before being eligible for parole. He was given 672 days credit for time already served. 

Alfredo V. Dominguez III

Alfred Dominguez III

Prosecutors said Acosta conspired with Alfredo V. Dominguez III, 24, Bryan Beers-Cruz, 19, and Crystal Carreno-Villa, 18, to rob Garcia-Ramos. Dominguez is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Garcia-Ramos and is awaiting trial.

Dominguez, a Lincoln resident, also is charged with robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Bryan Beers-Cruz

Bryan Beers-Cruz

Beers-Cruz, of Omaha, who also is awaiting trial, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, receiving stolen property and being an accessory to murder. 

Crystal Carreno-Villa

Crystal Carreno-Villa

Carreno-Villa, of Omaha, pleaded no contest to conspiracy to commit murder and will be sentenced in January. 

Bellevue police officers were called to the area of Columbus Avenue and Denver Street just east of U.S. Highway 75 about 3 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2019 to investigate a report of a man on the ground. They located Garcia-Ramos, who was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

German police foil 'anti-vaxxer murder plot'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert