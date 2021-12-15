18-year-old Omahan sentenced in connection with Sarpy County homicide

An 18-year-old Omaha man was sentenced Wednesday to up to 29 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery and two other felonies stemming from a 2019 murder.

Armando J. Acosta was sentenced in Sarpy County District Court to four to 12 years for conspiracy to commit robbery and four to 12 years for committing robbery. The sentences will be served at the same time. He also was sentenced to five years for use of a firearm to commit a felony to be served after the initial sentence.

Prosecutors dismissed charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aiding and abetting in the fatal shooting of Randy Gardin Ramos, 24, on Dec. 27, 2019.

Under state sentencing guidelines, which generally cut sentence in half, Acosta likely will spend at least seven years in prison before being eligible for parole. He was given 672 days credit for time already served.

Prosecutors said Acosta conspired with Alfredo V. Dominguez III, 24, Bryan Beers-Cruz, 19, and Crystal Carreno-Villa, 18, to rob Garcia-Ramos. Dominguez is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Garcia-Ramos and is awaiting trial.