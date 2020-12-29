18-year-old Omahan wanted in October homicide is killed in Atlanta during arrest

An 18-year-old man who was suspected in the October slaying of an Omaha woman was killed Tuesday in Atlanta by members of a fugitive task force as they attempted to take him into custody.

Authorities in early November issued a warrant charging Jaquan Haynes of Omaha with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal Oct. 29 shooting of Nomi Herrera, 19.

About 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force went to an Atlanta residence to serve the warrant.

Officers knocked on the front door and announced that they were police, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. A person inside the residence opened the door and a man shot at the officers, officials said.

Two members of the task force — a U.S. marshal and a Fulton County sheriff's deputy — fired their guns, hitting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement officials familiar with the situation later confirmed to The World-Herald that the man was Haynes, who had family in the Atlanta area.

Herrera, of Omaha, had been found dead with a shot to the back of her head. She was in the driver's seat of a vehicle that was in the street near 33rd and Weber Streets.