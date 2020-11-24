18-year-old 'suffered multiple injuries and is fighting hard' after shooting at Bellevue Sonic

Zoey Lujan loves her co-workers and her job at the Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue.

The 18-year-old often came home from work with stories to share, her family said on a GoFundMe fundraiser page.

Lujan, 18, was one of four people shot Saturday night at the Bellevue fast-food restaurant, 1307 Cornhusker Road. A family spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon that Lujan was in critical but stable condition at the Nebraska Medical Center.

"She suffered multiple injuries and is fighting hard," according to the GoFundMe page. "She is receiving wonderful care and our family is hopeful she will pull through, but she will have a long recovery."

Lujan's co-workers, Nathan Pastrana, 22, and Ryan Helbert, 28, were killed in the shooting. Another co-worker, Kenneth Gerner, 25, suffered critical injuries and remains at the Nebraska Medical Center.

Roberto C. Silva Jr., 23, who was charged in the Saturday night shootings, was ordered Tuesday to be held without bail.

Lujan graduated from Bellevue East this year. She is a student at Metropolitan Community College, the fundraising post said.