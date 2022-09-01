19-year-old critically injured in North Omaha shooting

A 19-year-old woman was critically injured in a shooting in North Omaha on Thursday, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Omaha police originally responded to the area of 5319 N. 30th St. for reports of a shooting around 5 p.m., according to a press release. Officers were then directed to an address near North 39th Street and Hartman Avenue where they found Saniyah Guyton suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

Guyton was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.

Police said the suspect's vehicle was described as a silver Jeep Cherokee. The shooting remains under investigation.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867. Tips also can be provided online at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.