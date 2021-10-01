19-year-old fatally shot Omaha teen during marijuana deal, prosecutor says

A 19-year-old Papillion man killed one 18-year-old and wounded another during a marijuana deal in a Westroads parking lot last month, a prosecutor said Friday.

J'Maun Haynie, who appeared in Douglas County Court on Friday afternoon, was ordered held without bail on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Franco Vasquez, 18, of Omaha, was found dead late Sept. 12 in a parking lot on the north side of Westroads Mall. Haley Grim, 18, also was shot. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since been released.

Prosecutor Emily Medcalf said Haynie and another person got into the back seat of the vehicle Vasquez and Grim were in for an arranged marijuana deal.

Haynie and his accomplice showed guns, Medcalf said, and Vasquez and Grim tried to flee. Both Haynie and his accomplice fired shots, she said, killing Vasquez and wounding Grim.

Medcalf said Haynie has a significant juvenile court record and had been provided services to give him "every chance to be law-abiding. However, we still are here today."