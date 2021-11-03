19-year-old man arrested in connection with robbery, gunfire at Gretna grocery store

A 19-year-old Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident Tuesday night in which a gun was fired into the ceiling of a Gretna grocery store.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. at McKinney's Food Center at 215 Enterprise Drive, according to Lt. Mike Erhart of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

In addition to robbery, the Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief, terroristic threats and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Erhart said a man showing a gun entered the store and demanded money from a clerk. At some point, Erhart said, the man fired one shot into the ceiling before running to a nearby vehicle.

Omaha police officers later located an unoccupied vehicle suspected to have been used in the robbery. Two men later approached the vehicle and were detained before one of the men was identified as the person believed to have committed the robbery.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.