19-year-old Nebraska man sentenced after deadly crash with concrete truck

A 19-year-old Nebraska man was placed on two years of probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service after being found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide.

Garrett Bragg, of Murdock, was charged after a crash that occurred Oct. 7, 2020, on Nebraska Highway 370 near the Interstate 80 bridge. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. that day, Bragg, who was driving a Chevy Equinox, tried to turn left from westbound Highway 370 onto Wickersham Boulevard.

Gregory Brennan, 58, of Omaha, who was driving a concrete truck, was headed east on 370 through the same intersection. Bragg was turning at a flashing yellow light; Brennan had a green light.

Brennan swerved to avoid a collision. The truck clipped the back of the Equinox, causing the concrete truck to overturn. Brennan was killed in the crash.