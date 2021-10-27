19-year-old Omahan charged with first-degree murder in death of teen held without bail

A 19-year-old Omahan charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old was ordered held without bail Wednesday by a Douglas County judge.

Justyn Wagner is accused of killing KorVanta Hill on Oct. 18 near 39th and Pratt Streets. He also is charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers were called to 39th and Pratt after a ShotSpotter gunshot-activation alert went out at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 18. Pratt is halfway between Maple Street and Ames Avenue.

Prosecutor Nathan Barnhill said Wednesday that witnesses saw Wagner jump out of a Chevy Cruze and fire 10 shots at Hill, who was walking with his stepfather. Some of the shots hit Hill, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Barnhill said the witnesses told police that Wagner was in the back seat of the Chevy, which had been driving down the street with its lights off. Hill later was spotted on video buying ammunition at Cabela's, Barnhill said.

A gun was recovered at Wagner's home, Barnhill said. A preliminary investigation found that it appears the gun was used in the slaying of Hill.