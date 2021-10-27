19-year-old Omahan charged with first-degree murder in death of teen held without bail

A 19-year-old Omahan charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old was ordered held without bail Wednesday by a Douglas County judge.
Justyn Wagner is accused of killing KorVanta Hill on Oct. 18 near 39th and Pratt Streets. He also is charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Officers were called to 39th and Pratt after a ShotSpotter gunshot-activation alert went out at 8:10 p.m. Oct. 18. Pratt is halfway between Maple Street and Ames Avenue.
Prosecutor Nathan Barnhill said Wednesday that witnesses saw Wagner jump out of a Chevy Cruze and fire 10 shots at Hill, who was walking with his stepfather. Some of the shots hit Hill, who was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Barnhill said the witnesses told police that Wagner was in the back seat of the Chevy, which had been driving down the street with its lights off. Hill later was spotted on video buying ammunition at Cabela's, Barnhill said.
A gun was recovered at Wagner's home, Barnhill said. A preliminary investigation found that it appears the gun was used in the slaying of Hill.
Wagner's father, Robert Wagner, attended Wednesday's hearing. He said he doesn't know whether his son is guilty or not. "I want people to help the Hill family," he said. "They can do that with donations through the Good Shepherd Funeral Home." Donations in Hill's name can be sent to Good Shepherd at 3809 N. 90th St., Omaha, NE 68134.
Hill last was enrolled at Omaha Burke High School during the summer of 2020, an Omaha Public Schools spokeswoman said. He is the eighth teen to be slain in Omaha in 2021 and the city's 25th homicide victim of the year.
Police have said the investigation into Hill's slaying continues. Tips can be made to Omaha police at 402-444-5656 or to Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867 at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
