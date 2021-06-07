19-year-old Omahan said he shot his father because he had attacked his mother

A 19-year-old Omahan told Omaha police that he shot his father in his groin and neck after his father attacked his mother.
Malik T. Williams was booked Sunday into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He has not yet been charged.
His father, 46-year-old Lonnie C. Williams, was listed Monday afternoon in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
According to a police report, officers went to a home near 96th and L Streets at 12:01 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting.
Williams told a 911 dispatcher that "he had shot his father after his father attacked his mother," the report says.
When officers arrived, Malik Williams was outside in the street waving them over. Lonnie Williams was lying on the front porch with two gunshot wounds. The two lived in the house, according to the police report.
Malik Williams was taken into custody and taken to be interviewed, the report said. Officers said Malik Williams had shot his father with a .22-caliber long rifle.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday that the case is still under investigation.
"We're trying to make sure we understand all the facts and the details before we make a (charging) decision," he said.
Reached by phone Monday, Malik Williams' mother declined to comment until she spoke to her son's attorney.
