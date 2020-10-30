 Skip to main content
19-year-old woman shot in the head while driving in Omaha
19-year-old woman shot in the head while driving in Omaha

A 19-year-old woman who was shot in the head Thursday night while driving was taken to an Omaha hospital in extremely critical condition.

Omaha police officers went to 33rd and Weber Streets after 8:05 p.m. to investigate a traffic crash and came upon a vehicle that had gone off the road. 

They found Nomi Herrera in the driver's seat. Herrera had a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition. 

The Omaha Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the case. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

