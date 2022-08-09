 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 dogs killed in house fire near 35th and Poppleton

Two dogs were killed Tuesday morning in a fire in a house near 35th Street and Poppleton Avenue.

Omaha Fire Department crews arrived at the house shortly after 9 a.m. to find light smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters kept the fire contained to the area where it started and brought it under control shortly after arriving. But crews found two dogs dead inside the 2½-story home.

Three people were displaced because of the fire. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials estimated $120,100 in damage to the structure, which is valued at $240,200, and the loss of about $15,000 worth of contents valued at $75,000.

