2 people found dead in Bennington home

Two people were found dead early Friday in a house in Bennington.

About 1:30 a.m., Douglas County sheriff's deputies were sent to 15820 N. 4th St. to investigate a possible murder-suicide, a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said Friday. The fatal injuries on one of the two were self-inflicted, the dispatcher said.

The Sheriff's Office is expected to provide more information later Friday.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

