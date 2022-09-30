2 people found dead in Bennington home

Two people were found dead early Friday in a house in Bennington.
About 1:30 a.m., Douglas County sheriff's deputies were sent to 15820 N. 4th St. to investigate a possible murder-suicide, a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said Friday. The fatal injuries on one of the two were self-inflicted, the dispatcher said.
The Sheriff's Office is expected to provide more information later Friday.
