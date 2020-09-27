2 people killed, 1 seriously injured in separate shootings in Omaha

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two men died and a third person was seriously injured in shootings Sunday in Omaha.

Playontae A. Wilson, 20, of Omaha was found dead by police responding to a shots-fired call about 1:20 a.m. near 61st and Arbor Streets, a police spokesman said. A man has been arrested in Wilson’s death.

The second fatal shooting was reported about 3 a.m., when Terrell L. Taylor, 26, was found fatally shot near 49th and Pinkney Streets, the spokesman said.

And at 6:34 p.m., 17-year-old Orentheian Everett was wounded in a shooting in the 5000 block of Ernst Street. Everett was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Sunday evening, police said 21-year-old Shane Holbert had been booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, theft in excess of $1,500 and possession of a stolen firearm.

The two deaths bring the number of criminal homicides in Omaha this year to 32, compared with 15 at this time last year and 23 total in 2019.