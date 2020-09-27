 Skip to main content
2 people killed, 1 seriously injured in separate shootings in Omaha
2 comments

2 people killed, 1 seriously injured in separate shootings in Omaha

Two men died and a third person was seriously injured in shootings Sunday in Omaha.

Playontae A. Wilson, 20, of Omaha was found dead by police responding to a shots-fired call about 1:20 a.m. near 61st and Arbor Streets, a police spokesman said. A man has been arrested in Wilson’s death.

The second fatal shooting was reported about 3 a.m., when Terrell L. Taylor, 26, was found fatally shot near 49th and Pinkney Streets, the spokesman said.

And at 6:34 p.m., 17-year-old Orentheian Everett was wounded in a shooting in the 5000 block of Ernst Street. Everett was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

holbert_shane

Shane Holbert

Sunday evening, police said 21-year-old Shane Holbert had been booked on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, theft in excess of $1,500 and possession of a stolen firearm.

The two deaths bring the number of criminal homicides in Omaha this year to 32, compared with 15 at this time last year and 23 total in 2019.

Omaha police asked anyone with information about these shootings to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

2 comments

