20-year-old killed in crash near 72nd Street, Military Avenue

An Omaha man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near 72nd Street and Military Avenue on Thursday. 

Omaha police responded to the intersection shortly before 9:30 p.m. 

A Ford Ranger was traveling north on 72nd Street, attempting to turn west onto Military Avenue, according to police. The Ford was struck by a southbound Chevy Camaro. 

The crash caused the Chevy to spin and strike a metal power pole and the support for overhead traffic signals. 

Larry D. Bonner III, 20, drove the Chevy. He died shortly after being transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. Bonner was not wearing a seatbelt. 

Sirr London Bonner, 19, was a passenger in the Chevy. The Omaha man, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to CUMC-Bergan for back injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Dora L. Ziranda-Morales, 18, was identified as the driver of the Ford. Ziranda-Morales, of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for arm and leg injuries. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

