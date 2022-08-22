20-year-old killed in crash on Nebraska Highway 11

A 20-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash near Ord.
The Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash about two miles south of Ord around 4 p.m. Saturday. Troopers found that the driver of a Dodge Caliber that was southbound on Nebraska Highway 11 lost control of the car, which rolled multiple times.
The driver, Konner Burnett, was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ord is about 70 miles north of Kearney.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kelsey Stewart
Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.