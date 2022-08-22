 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20-year-old killed in crash on Nebraska Highway 11

A 20-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash near Ord. 

The Nebraska State Patrol responded to the crash about two miles south of Ord around 4 p.m. Saturday. Troopers found that the driver of a Dodge Caliber that was southbound on Nebraska Highway 11 lost control of the car, which rolled multiple times.

The driver, Konner Burnett, was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Ord is about 70 miles north of Kearney.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com

