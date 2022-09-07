 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20-year-old man arrested in Arkansas in connection with Aug. 12 slaying in Omaha

  • Updated
A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 22-year-old man last month near 49th and Hamilton Streets.

Wuanya M. Smith

Wuanya Smith has been arrested in connection with the homicide of Anthony Collins III. Collins was fatally wounded near 49th and Hamilton around 12:10 a.m. Aug. 12. Police were called to Methodist Hospital after Collins arrived there in a private vehicle after he was shot. He died later in the day.

Police said Wednesday that Smith was found in Benton, Arkansas, and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas-Little Rock Task Force.

Smith had been wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

An anonymous tip through Omaha Crime Stoppers led to his arrest, police said.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

