 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20-year-old man charged in Motel 6 fatal shooting had MDMA pills in sock
0 comments

20-year-old man charged in Motel 6 fatal shooting had MDMA pills in sock

Only $5 for 5 months

A 20-year-old man told Omaha police that he shot a 17-year-old boy at a central Omaha motel on Friday. 

Mason Beaverson of Omaha was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, two firearms charges and possession of a controlled substance. 

BEAVERSON

Mason Beaverson

Beaverson was arrested Friday after authorities went to Motel 6, 3511 S. 84th St., at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a shooting

Evan Latto was pronounced dead at the motel. 

Witnesses told police that Beaverson pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at Latto and fired, according to an affidavit. Beaverson had also pointed the gun at another person earlier that evening, and others told him to stop, the affidavit said. 

Beaverson told detectives that the gun was stolen and that he shot Latto, according to the court document. Officers also confiscated a baggie of MDMA (also known as Ecstasy and Molly) pills from Beaverson's sock.

Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon ordered Beaverson to be held without bail. 

Latto had attended Gretna High School last year, but not in the spring or this fall, Superintendent Rich Beran said. 

An assistant public defender said Beaverson lived with his parents, had attended high school for the past two years and also worked for a lawn care company. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 25

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert