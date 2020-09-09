20-year-old man charged in Motel 6 fatal shooting had MDMA pills in sock

A 20-year-old man told Omaha police that he shot a 17-year-old boy at a central Omaha motel on Friday.

Mason Beaverson of Omaha was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, two firearms charges and possession of a controlled substance.

Beaverson was arrested Friday after authorities went to Motel 6, 3511 S. 84th St., at 9:17 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Evan Latto was pronounced dead at the motel.

Witnesses told police that Beaverson pulled a gun from his waistband, pointed it at Latto and fired, according to an affidavit. Beaverson had also pointed the gun at another person earlier that evening, and others told him to stop, the affidavit said.

Beaverson told detectives that the gun was stolen and that he shot Latto, according to the court document. Officers also confiscated a baggie of MDMA (also known as Ecstasy and Molly) pills from Beaverson's sock.

Douglas County Judge Thomas Harmon ordered Beaverson to be held without bail.