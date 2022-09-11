 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
20-year-old man charged in Omaha homicide is caught after Arkansas jail escape

  • Updated
Monday morning update: The Saline County Sheriff's Office announced that Wuanya Smith has been captured. Officials say they will release more details later.

A 20-year-old man who had been arrested in Arkansas in connection with the Aug. 12 slaying of a 22-year-old Omaha man escaped Sunday from a jail in Benton, Arkansas.

Wuanya Smith

Smith

About 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Wuanya Smith climbed over a Saline County Jail fence topped with razor wire and barbed wire, according to a press release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office. He had been in the jail after a Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to his arrest.

Smith had been sought on a warrant charging him with second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the shooting death of Anthony Collins III. Collins was fatally wounded around 12:10 a.m. Aug. 12 near 49th and Hamilton Streets. Police were called to Methodist Hospital in Omaha after Collins arrived there in a private vehicle following the shooting. Collins died later in the day.

Smith had been taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas-Little Rock Task Force. Sunday afternoon, officers from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Police, the Benton Police Department, the Bryant (Arkansas) Police Department and the Arkansas Department of Corrections were searching for Smith.

wuanya

The mugshot taken in Arkansas of Wuanya Smith.

The press release said Smith likely would have wounds he sustained from climbing over the fence. He last was seen wearing no shirt, tennis shoes and white-and-black-striped pants.

Smith was described as 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds, with a tattoo on his neck that reads “Death Before Dishonor.” The Sheriff’s Office said he is considered to be dangerous and told the public in the Benton area to call 911 if they see him.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

