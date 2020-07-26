You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
20-year-old man found dead of gunshot wounds in Omaha backyard
0 comments

20-year-old man found dead of gunshot wounds in Omaha backyard

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A 20-year-old man died of gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon in Omaha.

John Parks Jr. was found dead in the backyard of a home near 53rd and Boyd Streets, said Officer Michael Pecha of the Omaha Police Department. Police were called to the home after gunshots were fired.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News