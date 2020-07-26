20-year-old man found dead of gunshot wounds in Omaha backyard

John Parks Jr. was found dead in the backyard of a home near 53rd and Boyd Streets, said Officer Michael Pecha of the Omaha Police Department. Police were called to the home after gunshots were fired.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. A reward is available for information that leads to an arrest.