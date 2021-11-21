20-year-old man killed, another man wounded in shooting at Omaha bar

A 20-year-old man was fatally wounded and another man sustained a minor injury during a shooting Saturday night at an Omaha bar.

Demetrius A. Johnson of Omaha died from his wounds, a police spokesman said Sunday. Christopher Grutel, 20, of Omaha, was shot in the foot, the spokesman said.

Police were called to a report of a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. at the DJ's Dugout location at 777 N. 114th St. Officers learned that two people were taken by private vehicles to Omaha hospitals, police said.

Johnson was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Grutel was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a gun shot wound to his right foot.

According to social media posts, all DJ's Dugout locations were scheduled to show the WBO world welterweight championship fight between Omaha's Terence "Bud" Crawford and Shawn Porter from Las Vegas. Crawford won by technical knockout at 11:15 p.m. Omaha time.

The bar will not open Sunday, said Steve Herrman, the general manager. The bar had been packed Saturday night for the fight and everyone appeared to be having a good time before shots rang out in the parking lot, he said.