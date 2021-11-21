20-year-old man killed, another man wounded in shooting at Omaha bar

A 20-year-old man was fatally wounded and another man sustained a minor injury during a shooting Saturday night at an Omaha bar.
Demetrius A. Johnson of Omaha died from his wounds, a police spokesman said Sunday. Christopher Grutel, 20, of Omaha, was shot in the foot, the spokesman said.
Police were called to a report of a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. at the DJ's Dugout location at 777 N. 114th St. Officers learned that two people were taken by private vehicles to Omaha hospitals, police said.
Johnson was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Grutel was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a gun shot wound to his right foot.
According to social media posts, all DJ's Dugout locations were scheduled to show the WBO world welterweight championship fight between Omaha's Terence "Bud" Crawford and Shawn Porter from Las Vegas. Crawford won by technical knockout at 11:15 p.m. Omaha time.
The bar will not open Sunday, said Steve Herrman, the general manager. The bar had been packed Saturday night for the fight and everyone appeared to be having a good time before shots rang out in the parking lot, he said.
"It all happened outside in the parking lot," Herman said. "It was a pretty fun night until that incident occurred."
About a dozen vehicles remained in the bar's parking lot Sunday morning surrounded by crime scene tape as police continued the investigation. Dozens of evidence markers were scattered throughout the parking lot.
Johnson's death marks the 27th homicide of the year in Omaha. That compares with 35 homicides at this time in 2020.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272