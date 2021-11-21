20-year-old man killed, another person wounded in shooting at Omaha bar

A 20-year-old man died and another person was injured during a shooting Saturday night at an Omaha bar.

Demetrius A. Johnson of Omaha died from his wounds, a police spokesman said Sunday. Another person was shot in the foot, the spokesman said.

Police were called to a report of a shooting just before 11:30 p.m. at the DJ's Dugout location at 777 N. 114th St., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers learned that two people were taken by private vehicles to Omaha hospitals.

One person was taken to Methodist Hospital and the other to the Nebraska Medical Center. Johnson's death marks the 27th homicide of the year in Omaha.

According to social media posts, all DJ's Dugout locations were scheduled to show the WBO world welterweight championship fight between Omaha's Terence "Bud" Crawford and Shawn Porter from Las Vegas. Crawford won by technical knockout at 11:15 p.m. Omaha time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to a homicide arrest.

