2021 Omaha police recruit class boasts more diversity; new officers needed to replenish ranks

The upcoming recruit class has 17 people with previous law enforcement experience. The 12 of those who are certified in Nebraska will complete a shortened 10-week training class and then an abbreviated 10-week field training period with a seasoned Omaha officer. That means they will be able to fully respond to calls on their own by mid-September.

Five people have been officers outside of Nebraska — in the Dallas and Phoenix police departments as well as in South Dakota. They will train a full 23 weeks with the 43 other “rookie” recruits, and then have a 16-week field training phase, hitting the streets independently by the end of January.

The group will have a formal graduation ceremony in October.

Capt. Sherie Thomas, who commands the training and community services section, said most of the recruits do volunteer work, which is an important consideration for the department. Finding applicants who speak more than one language, she said, also is a plus.

“A big part of our job is communicating with citizens, so having recruits or officers being able to speak the language is very important, especially to gather the information, to get the facts,” Thomas said. “But also when people in the community can speak to someone, they kind of feel comfortable in sharing what happened.”