21-year-old found near 84th and Grover was fatally stabbed in NW Omaha, police say

Omaha police said Wednesday that the fatal injuries of a 21-year-old man who was found in a parking lot near 84th and Grover Streets were the result of a stabbing about 7½ miles northwest of there.

Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz was found by police around 3 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of a man down on the ground in the parking lot at 3507 S. 84th St.

Police said Wednesday that Umana-Cruz's injuries were related to a stabbing that occurred at Tudor Heights apartments, 3404 N. 105th Plaza, northeast of 108th Street and West Maple Road.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide.