21-year-old held on $3 million bail in deadly Interstate 80 crash in Omaha

Dominguez also was taken to a hospital in stable but critical condition.

Officers at the scene noticed Dimayuga-Alvarado's bloodshot and watery eyes and an odor of alcohol, according to an arrest affidavit. He told them that he drank an alcoholic beverage at Isla del Mar near 36th and Q Streets and then drove on the Interstate.

Sobriety tests conducted at the scene showed that he was impaired, police said. About two hours after the crash, Dimayuga-Alvarado's preliminary breath test was .156 — nearly double the legal limit.

A blood-alcohol test was pending.

According to court documents, the legal immigration status of Dimayuga-Alvarado is unknown, although he provided Omaha police with a photo identification card issued by the Mexican government at a consulate in Texas.

The police officer who arrived at the scene wrote in the arrest affidavit that Dimayuga-Alvarado "is considered a potential flight risk due to the lack of ties to the community." That may likely be the reason for the steep bail amount set by Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg.

A typical bail amount for a motor vehicle homicide charge is about $50,000 to $75,000, but a 2018 World-Herald analysis showed judges reserve highest bail amounts up to $2 million for Latinos whose immigration status was questionable and those with previous drunken driving convictions.

