21-year-old man accused of shooting Omaha police officer held on $10 million bail

Troopers used stop sticks, which slowed the sedan, and then arrested Jenkins, who surrendered after getting stuck on railroad tracks near U.S. Highway 6 off the Waverly exit. Troopers found a gun when they searched Jenkins.

At Jenkins' court appearance Monday, Deputy Douglas County Attorney Josh Baumann said Wittstruck has nerve damage and a long recovery ahead that includes surgery.

Baumann also said Jenkins is not from the Omaha area.

Assistant Public Defender Mary Thielen said Jenkins is not currently employed and is originally from Chicago.

Jenkins was booked at the Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix on April 13, 2019, on suspicion of two counts of third-degree escape, two counts of resisting arrest and one count of criminal damage. More details on that case were unavailable.

Tony Conner, president of the Omaha police union, said that he visited Wittstruck in the hospital and that he was able to talk. He has a neck injury, though no spinal damage.

"I was able to see the (body camera) video this morning, and everything happened within a split second; it's so crazy how fast these things devolve," Conner told KFAB on Monday afternoon.