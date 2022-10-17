21-year-old man identified as victim of Omaha homicide

A 21-year-old man has been identified by Omaha police as the victim of a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

Jose Roberto Umana-Cruz was found by police in a parking lot near 84th and Grover Streets around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The slaying still is being investigated, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide.