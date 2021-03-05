21-year-old man is arrested in fatal November shooting in North Omaha

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a November shooting that killed one person and wounded another.

Tip Mut was booked into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and tampering with evidence, according to a press release from Omaha police.

On Nov. 7 at 1:45 a.m. officers responded to 3021 Pratt St. on a call about a fight involving several people in the street. They arrived to find two shooting victims.

Gabriel Miller, 21, and Goa Dat, 22, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where Miller died of his wounds.

