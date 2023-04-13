There were no surprises at J'Maun Haynie's sentencing hearing.

The 21-year-old Omaha man, convicted in February of first-degree murder after a weeklong jury trial, already knew his fate: An automatic life sentence. But that didn't quell the emotions at the Douglas County Courthouse on Thursday.

Haynie was sentenced Thursday for the murder of 18-year-old Franco Vasquez, and for shooting Vasquez's girlfriend Haley Grim, during an attempted drug robbery in 2021. In addition to the automatic life sentence, he was ordered to serve 40 to 70 years on assault and gun charges.

Quiet sobs echoed through the courtroom of Douglas County District Court Judge James Masteller after the hearing adjourned. Family members of both Haynie and Vasquez — who had filled up the entire gallery — turned to shake hands and hug one another, crying into each other's shoulders.

"Everybody loses in this situation," Vasquez's uncle Joshua Bates told the judge. "I don't hold hate or resentment towards (Haynie). I just pray for him and his soul."

The charges stem from an attempted drug robbery that turned deadly in September 2021. On the evening of Sept. 12, 2021, Vasquez and Grim went to Westroads Mall to complete a drug deal.

Grim testified at Haynie's trial that she was never involved in the sales, but would sometimes drive Vasquez to sell marijuana around town. The sales were mostly low-level, she said, but he had planned that evening to sell 1.5 pounds of marijuana for $3,500.

At about 10:30 p.m. that evening, surveillance video captured Grim's white Volkswagen in the north parking lot of Dick's Sporting Goods. Shortly before 11 p.m., a red Ford Fusion pulled up near the Jetta. Two young men got into the backseat of Grim's car.

As Vasquez opened a satchel containing marijuana, both men pulled out guns. Vasquez screamed at Grim to drive away, and she drove her car into a pole in the parking lot.

Both men fired at the couple in the front seats before fleeing the scene. Grim was hit once in the back, and Vasquez was shot three times — in the leg, jaw and back. Grim survived the shooting, but Vasquez was declared dead at the scene.

Haynie was arrested in November 2021. The second man, 20-year-old Izayah Mapp, was arrested last June and is scheduled for trial later this year. He faces the same charges of suspicion of first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two counts of suspected use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Under a Nebraska law that holds co-conspirators accountable for the actions of their accomplice, Haynie and Mapp face the same charges regardless of who shot who.

Haynie's defense attorneys asked the judge to run the assault and gun charges concurrently, but acknowledged that the court has no discretion over the murder sentence. Judge Masteller instead sentenced Haynie to serve 15 to 25 years on both gun charges and 10 to 20 years for assault, to be served consecutively and in addition to the life sentence.

Vasquez's family remembers him as a thoughtful young man who was close with all of his extended family. He stopped by to see both his grandmother and his uncle on the day he was killed, a memory that both of them hold dear.

"He had no hate in his heart," Bates said of his nephew. "If he had been friends with these guys, he would've gave them (the marijuana) and more."