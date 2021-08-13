 Skip to main content
22-year-old airman on leave from Offutt is fatally shot in Houston
Albert Castillo Jr.

Airman Albert Castillo Jr. was described as "a gentle soul" by his mother.

 THE CASTILLO FAMILY

An airman visiting family while on leave from Offutt Air Force Base was fatally shot in Houston on Sunday.

Albert Castillo Jr. and his father, Albert Castillo Sr., were shot outside a home in southeast Houston about 7 p.m. by a man armed with a AR-style rifle, according to the Houston Police Department.

Castillo Jr. was declared dead at the scene. Castillo Sr. was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to Houston police.

A GoFundMe organized by Castillo's mother, Jennifer Ortiz, describes the 22-year-old as "a gentle soul."

"(Castillo) was serving our country and impacting lives," the page says. "His personality and gentle soul was the kindest we’ve ever known. Our family has received so much support from others who want to make an impact in his life as well."

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Jessica Wade covers breaking news, crime and the Omaha zoo. Follow her on Twitter @Jess_Wade_OWH. Phone: 402-444-1067

