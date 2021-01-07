22-year-old man arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Omaha barbershop

Omaha police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in front of a North Omaha barbershop.

Brevin Fleming, of Omaha, has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, first-degree felony assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Jumeez Sherman, 22, and Desmond Edwards, 21, were shot Saturday afternoon in front of Transitions Barber & Beauty shop, 3318 N. 24th St.

Sherman was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and died the next day. Edwards had injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said.

Sherman's death was the city's second homicide of 2021.

According to jail records, Fleming was first booked about 11 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony.

Fleming is a convicted felon — he was sentenced to eight to 14 years in prison for two counts of robbery and was released on parole in December 2019.

Before he was released, he was charged with escape and eventually pleaded guilty for not being present for a January 2019 nighttime check at the Community Corrections Center in Omaha, a work-release program.