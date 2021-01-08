22-year-old Omaha man charged in fatal shooting ordered held without bail

An Omaha man charged in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured was ordered held without bail Friday.

Brevin Fleming, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony and first-degree assault in the slaying of 22-year-old Jumeez Sherman and the shooting of 21-year-old Desmond Edwards.

The two men were shot Saturday afternoon outside Transitions Barber & Beauty shop, 3318 N. 24th St.

Sherman was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he died the following day. Police said Edwards' injuries were not life-threatening.

Prosecutor Ryan Lindberg of the Douglas County Attorney's Office said in court that Fleming was driving himself and a passenger past the barbershop Saturday afternoon when they saw two people enter the building. The passenger told Fleming to stop the vehicle and shot three times as the two walked out of the shop, Lindberg said.

Douglas County Judge Sheryl Lohaus also ordered Fleming to have no contact with Edwards.