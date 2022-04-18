22-year-old Omaha man dies following shooting near 60th Street and Ames Avenue

A 22-year-old Omaha man died at a local hospital after being shot near 60th Street and Ames Avenue.

Eltio Plater was found with a gunshot wound about 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Immanuel Medical Center, Omaha police said. Plater was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the shooting occurred near a convenience store at 4219 N. 60th St. Plater was taken to Immanuel by a private vehicle before being transferred to the CUMC campus.

Plater's slaying is the eighth homicide of the year in Omaha. That compares with 10 homicides at this time in 2021 and 12 in 2020.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact the Omaha Police Department Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

