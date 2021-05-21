22-year-old Omaha woman dies after domestic altercation; 23-year-old man in custody

Omaha police said Friday that a woman who had suffered a head injury on Sunday has died.
Police responded to a home near 28th and Mason Streets just after 10 p.m. Sunday. At the house, they found Shaleigh Sovey, 22, who had suffered a head injury.
Sovey was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. She died there on Tuesday, police said.
Devon Engel, 23, was arrested and has been charged with first-degree domestic assault as well as two counts of felony child abuse. His bail on those charges was set at $75,000.
According to an affidavit, Sovey and Engel, who have two children together, got into an argument Sunday. Engel told police that during the argument, Sovey jumped on him. As he tried to break away, he turned, and Sovey's head hit the hardwood floor.
The couple's two children, both minors, were present during the altercation. Neither child was injured.
The Omaha Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the case.
Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Friday that he’s awaiting results from the investigation and will determine potential additional or upgraded charges next week.
