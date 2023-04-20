A 23-year-old man from Mexico who was living in Omaha was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to more than 12 years in prison for possessing and intending to distribute 28 1-pound bags of methamphetamine.

Bartolo Roman-Tapia will be subject to deportation after his sentence concludes, a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Roman-Tapia’s sentence stems from a law enforcement raid, which was authorized by a search warrant, at an apartment in South Omaha on June 22, 2021. Agents found Roman-Tapia locked inside the apartment’s bedroom.

The Attorney’s Office said agents also found the meth, $18,754 in cash generated from narcotics sales, money transfer receipts, a drug payment ledger and other items in the bedroom. The $18,754 was forfeited to the federal government.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations division investigated the case.