23-year-old Papillion woman dies after crash; Omaha man booked into jail
A Papillion woman was fatally injured early Friday in a one-car crash near 49th Street and Northwest Radial Highway.

Omaha police officers were called to investigate the crash about 12:10 a.m. They determined that a 2008 BMW 335i sedan was eastbound on Northwest Radial when it left the roadway to the south, struck a light pole and rolled over.

The passenger, Lepree-Ava Carroll Fansler, 23, was ejected. A rescue crew performed CPR on her as she was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver, Edward D. Purvis Jr., 26, of Omaha, was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of willful reckless driving and motor vehicle homicide.

Police said the investigation into the crash is continuing.


bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

