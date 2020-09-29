24 Nebraska law enforcement agencies to use pink patches in October for breast cancer awareness

Two dozen Nebraska law enforcement agencies will swap out their regular patches for pink ones in October for breast cancer awareness.

Officers from various police departments, Sheriff's Offices, university police and corrections staff across the state will participate — from as far west as the Scottsbluff Police Department to nearly all of the Omaha metro area's agencies.

People can purchase "Pink Patch" items, including the patches themselves, at bytmp.com or pinkpatchproject.com.

All of the proceeds go to the nonprofit organization chosen by each agency.

The Omaha Police Department is in its fourth year participating in the project, which started in the Los Angeles area.

OPD chose to support the Hereditary Cancer Foundation, founded by Brandi Preston, the daughter of former Omaha Police Officer Kamie Preston, who died of breast cancer in 2005.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.