24-year-old man goes to Omaha hospital for firework injury, discovers he's been shot
A 24-year-old man was transported to a hospital in the early morning hours of New Year's Day for what he thought was a fireworks injury.

The man arrived by ambulance at the Nebraska Medical Center around 1 a.m. on Friday from a home around Fontenelle Boulevard and Grand Avenue. A medical exam revealed the man had been shot, Omaha police said. The man's injuries are not life-threatening. 

The man told police he did not know how he was injured by gunfire. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org

emily.nitcher@owh.com

