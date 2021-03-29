 Skip to main content
24-year-old Omaha man arrested in connection with the slayings of 2 men
Omaha police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the slayings of two men. 

Mabior Mabior, of Omaha, was booked into the Douglas County Jail early Monday morning on suspicion of two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of use of a gun to commit a felony. 

Authorities allege Mabior fatally shot Loklok W. Thok, 27, and Duop Tang Deng, 24, just before 3 a.m. Saturday near 24th and Emmet Streets. 

Officers had gone to the area to investigate a report of shots being fired, but as they drove to the location, the call was upgraded to a shooting. 

Thok was pronounced dead at the scene. Deng was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was declared dead. 

Police have said the two men have Lincoln addresses and that the investigation is ongoing.  

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

