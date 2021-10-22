24-year-old woman killed in Council Bluffs shooting

Council Bluffs police officers and emergency medical staff were called to 1200 E. Washington St. just after 3:40 a.m. after a shooting was reported there. They found McKayla Glover, who lived at that address, with a single gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials said Council Bluffs police detectives are investigating the shooting, processing the scene for physical evidence and interviewing people. Police want to speak to a man they consider a "person of interest" in the shooting: Vaughn White, 28, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall and 250 pounds. White is being sought on an arrest warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. People who know where White is are asked to call 911 or Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.