26-year-old arrested in connection with Old Market shooting

Omaha police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a Saturday morning shooting that injured three people near an Old Market bar.

Raushod Johnson was arrested later Saturday on a felony warrant related to the shooting. He was charged in the warrant with three counts of felony assault and use of a weapon (gun) to commit a felony.

Officers initially responded to a report of gunshots at Gate 10, 414 S. 10th St., just before 1 a.m., Omaha police said. Officers learned that a vehicle reportedly involved in the shooting was seen leaving the area.

Police pursued the vehicle to 42nd and Dodge Streets, where they found two people with gunshot injuries. The two, George Thompson, 31, and Jordan Thompson, 27, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A third person, Detail Johnson, 28, also went to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot injury. His injuries also were not considered life-threatening. He said he had been at Gate 10, police said.

