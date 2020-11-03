26-year-old man injured in shooting near 56th and Fowler

A 26-year-old man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting near 56th Street and Fowler Avenue.
The shooting was reported about 1:40 p.m. Malik Brown was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Omaha police ask that people with information about this shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com. People who provide tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting are eligible for a $10,000 reward.
