26-year-old man injured in shooting near 56th and Fowler
A 26-year-old man was injured Tuesday afternoon in a shooting near 56th Street and Fowler Avenue.

The shooting was reported about 1:40 p.m. Malik Brown was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. 

Omaha police ask that people with information about this shooting contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com. People who provide tips leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting are eligible for a $10,000 reward.

Nancy Gaarder

