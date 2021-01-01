26-year-old man killed in Omaha New Year's Day shooting

Omaha police are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man on New Year's Day.
Shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday, police were called to room 278 at the Days Inn and Suites, 11515 Miracle Hills Drive, for a reported shooting. James Reed, 26, was found dead, police said.
Tyshown Ashley, 29, was also injured in the shooting, police said. His injuries are not life-threatening and he was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Omaha police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on omahacrimestoppers.org.
