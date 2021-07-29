26-year-old Omaha man sentenced for sex trafficking of a minor

A 26-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced in federal court for sex trafficking of a minor.

Glenn Whitney was sentenced Wednesday to 250 months, or nearly 21 years, in prison. The federal system does not allow for parole.

After he is released, he will serve five years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Federal agents began their investigation in September 2020 after an Omaha foster child was reported missing. The investigation found that a 16-year-old had engaged in commercial sex acts in the Omaha area with Whitney directing the activity, including where to conduct acts and how much to charge. Whitney received the money from those acts, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security, the Omaha Police Department and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.