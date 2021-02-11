27-year-old man steals three vehicles within six hours, crashes head-on into Lincoln cruiser

A 27-year-old man stole three vehicles within six hours Wednesday and crashed head-on into a Lincoln police cruiser before he was shocked with a Taser.

At 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Dodge Dakota pickup truck driven by the man became stuck in a snowdrift in a neighborhood near 70th and A Streets in Lincoln. Authorities later determined that the pickup had been stolen about 30 minutes earlier from an assisted living facility.

A 79-year-old man offered to help the 27-year-old dig the pickup out of the snow. When the older man got out of his Volkswagen Jetta and began to dig, the younger man jumped into the driver's seat of the Jetta.

The older man ran back to his car and tried to grab the steering wheel, police said, but the younger man sped away, dragging the older man.

About 8:50 p.m., police officers went to investigate a three-vehicle collision that occurred roughly four miles from the 70th and A incident. Officials said the 27-year-old had been driving the stolen Jetta east on Adams Street when he ran a red light at 84th Street, and the Jetta hit two other vehicles. Two people went to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.